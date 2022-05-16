CDC places Kenosha County in COVID-19 Community Levels High category.

From Kenosha County Health:

On Thursday, May 12, 2022, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its COVID-19 Community Levels with new local data that place Kenosha County in the High category.

The Community Levels are a tool for monitoring COVID-19 and its impact on communities, and the recent uptick in cases in Kenosha County have resulted in an increase in the county’s level from Low to High, jumping over the Medium category.

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels are based on the total number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, the number of new hospital admissions, and the average percent of staffed inpatient beds in the past seven days. Low, Medium and High Community Levels determine which prevention measures are recommended for individuals and communities.

More details are available from the CDC at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/science/community-levels.html and from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/protect.htm.

“We have been seeing cases, hospitalizations and percent positivity increase in our area over this past month due to the COVID-19 Omicron subvariants,” said Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit. “The High level does not indicate a crisis level, but it does signal that the risk of infection is increasing in our communities and provides guidance for lowering the risk for yourself and those around you, especially if someone has a high risk for severe disease.”

More information about COVID-19 in Kenosha County — including links to vaccine and testing providers — is available at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19.