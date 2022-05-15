2022 Salem Lakes clean-up coveage (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

Saturday was the 10th annual Salem Lakes clean-up. The 169 volunteers were divided into teams and covered 18 predetermined routes, collecting trash.

Getting their routes.

The volunteers had the chance to win prizes donated by local businesses. Local businesses also kept the volunteers fortified. There were breakfast sandwiches, donuts, popcorn, and beverages. A pig roast was waiting for them afterwards.

Vests, trash bags, and gloves are provided, courtesy of donations. But the vests need to be returned for the next one.

Some come as a group, like the Girl Scouts from Troop 31604 from Riverview. It isn’t necessary, though, you will get put in a group.

A group of football players from Wilmot.

Cleaning up along the Fox River.

Cleaning along Tuttle Road.

Cleaning along AH.