2022 Salem Lakes clean-up coveage (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

Saturday was the 10th annual Salem Lakes clean-up. The 169 volunteers were divided into teams and covered 18 predetermined routes, collecting trash.
The volunteers had the chance to win prizes donated by local businesses. Local businesses also kept the volunteers fortified. There were breakfast sandwiches, donuts, popcorn, and beverages. A pig roast was waiting for them afterwards.
Wisconsin Reading Corps has recently announced its need for tutors. Reading Corps is an evidence-based AmeriCorps program. They are dedicated to helping all children become strong readers. In the 2022 to […]