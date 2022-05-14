Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board regular meeting May 16, 2022

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m., at Village Hall.
Agenda items include:
- Consideration of a motion to award the 2022 Road Project contract to Asphalt Contractors in an amount not to exceed $991,581.50.
- Discussion and possible action regarding Ordinance 2022-5-3 Pertaining to Boating Speeds.
- Consideration of a motion to approve Pay Request #10 from JJ Henderson for $817,430.37. This relates to the wastewater treatment plant and lift stations project.