Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board regular meeting May 16, 2022

May 14th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m., at Village Hall.

Agenda items include:

  • Consideration of a motion to award the 2022 Road Project contract to Asphalt Contractors in an amount not to exceed $991,581.50.
  • Discussion and possible action regarding Ordinance 2022-5-3 Pertaining to Boating Speeds.
  • Consideration of a motion to approve Pay Request #10 from JJ Henderson for $817,430.37. This relates to the wastewater treatment plant and lift stations project.

The full agenda is available here.

