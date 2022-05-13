Local fire department responding for mutual aid to Antioch, Ill.

May 13th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 3:22 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue is responding to a request for mutual aid to the Antioch Fire Department for a structure fire in the 26000 block of W. Halings Road in Antioch.

Per dispatch: Salem Lakes is requested to respond with an engine.

UPDATE 3:28 p.m. — Box alarm activated. Additional response from local departments includes:

  • Randall Fire Department with an engine.
  • Bristol Fire and Rescue with a tender (water tanker).
  • Twin Lakes Fire Department with a truck.

UPDATE 3:36 p.m. — Town of Wheatland Fire Department requested to respond with a tender.

