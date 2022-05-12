A word from our sponsors: The Sharing Center seeking Bilingual Office Manager

Note: This is a paid announcement from The Sharing Center. — DH
The Sharing Center, located in Trevor, WI is a full-service resource and crisis center serving Western Kenosha County. If you have a heart for serving others and would like to help meet the ever-changing needs of our community, the Sharing Center is now accepting applications for a Bilingual Office Manager.
This position is responsible for administrative functions and specifically expanding programming and assisting Spanish-speaking participants.
Responsibilities include but are not limited to:
- Program creation and facilitation to meet the needs of the Hispanic community
- Directly assisting Center participants
- Food Pantry management
- Community outreach
- Answering phones
- Data and donation management
- Serving as a liaison to outside vendors
- Literature creation, organization, and distribution
The ideal candidate is a well-spoken, self-starter with relevant life experience, able to work in diverse environments and adapt to frequently changing situations.
The Sharing Center offers flexible hours, PTO, highly competitive wage, paid holidays, and a 403b retirement plan.
Please email resume or CV to spomaville@thesharingcenter.net or call 262-298-5535 to learn more.