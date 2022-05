/Submitted photo

Central High School’s Jazz Central participated in the 2022 Music in the Parks Festival hosted by Six Flags Great America on Saturday, April 30.

Jazz Central received a rating of Superior and a score of 99.5 out of 100 points. Jazz Central also took 1st place in their division and received the Best Overall jazz ensemble.

Jazz Central performed Switch in Time by Sammy Nestico and Working Things Out by David Larsen.