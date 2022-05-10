Agenda: Brighton School District #1 regular board meeting May 11, 2022

The Brighton School District #1 board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Wednesday, starting at 6:30 p.m. in the school library.

Among the agenda items are:

Approval and denial of open enrollment applications

Approve Cooperative Contract with Paris School for Music Teacher

Staffing Update – Open Positions for Occupational Services (part-time), Art Teacher (part-time), Two (2) Educational Aides (both part time.

Adjourn into Executive Session per Wisconsin Statutes 19.85 (1) (c) to discuss the employment status and compensation of specific employees, and benefits for specific employees. The Board may possibly act on discussion items and reconvene into Open Session.

Approval of Teacher Contracts

Acceptance of Employee Retirement

The full agenda is available here.