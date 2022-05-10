A word from our sponsors: Western Kenosha County Historical Society to celebrate 100th anniversary of Barracks Building with event May 14

/Earlene Frederick-Ember Images photo

Note: This is a paid announcement from the Western Kenosha County Historical Society. — DH

The Western Kenosha County Historical Society will celebrate the 100th anniversary of its Barracks Building with an event May 14 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Society’s grounds, 25905 114th Ave., Trevor.

There will be a presentation at 1 p.m.

Also part of the event will be:

Bouncy house and playground for children.

Antique cars.

Small engines.

Fire trucks.

Corn shelling.

Blacksmith.

Silent Auction (ends at 4:30 p.m.)

School house will be open.

Refreshments will be available for purchase: Hot dog, chips, cookie and drink for $2.

All are encouraged to come and share their memories.

Donations are welcome.