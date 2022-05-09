Agenda: Central High School District of Westosha board meeting May 10, 2022

May 9th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

The Central High School District of Westosha board is scheduled to hold a meeting starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, at the all-purpose room at the school.

Agenda items include:

  • Acceptance of 2022-23 Open Enrollment Applications.
  • 2022-23 Budget Update.
  • 1:1 Technology Update.
  • Approval of 2022-23 Professional Staff Contracts and Compensation.
  • Approval of 2022-23 Support Staff Compensation.
  • Approval of 2022-23 Administrative, Director, and Non-Administrative Contracts and Compensation.
  • Approval of 2022-23 Extra Curricular Positions and Stipends.
  • Approval of Strategic Plan.
  • Discussion of 2022-23 Student Fees.

The full agenda is available here.

Share1
Tweet
1 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives