Agenda: Central High School District of Westosha board meeting May 10, 2022

The Central High School District of Westosha board is scheduled to hold a meeting starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, at the all-purpose room at the school.
Agenda items include:
- Acceptance of 2022-23 Open Enrollment Applications.
- 2022-23 Budget Update.
- 1:1 Technology Update.
- Approval of 2022-23 Professional Staff Contracts and Compensation.
- Approval of 2022-23 Support Staff Compensation.
- Approval of 2022-23 Administrative, Director, and Non-Administrative Contracts and Compensation.
- Approval of 2022-23 Extra Curricular Positions and Stipends.
- Approval of Strategic Plan.
- Discussion of 2022-23 Student Fees.