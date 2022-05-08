Units responding for burning in Lilly Lake

May 8th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 4:54 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to a report of burning in the 33500 block of 80th Street in Lilly Lake.

