Units responding for burning in Lilly Lake

At about 4:54 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to a report of burning in the 33500 block of 80th Street in Lilly Lake.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 4:54 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to a report of burning in the 33500 block of 80th Street in Lilly Lake.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2022 West of the I | Powered by WordPress