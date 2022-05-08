Agenda: Wheatland J1 School District special board meeting May 9, 2021

The Wheatland J1 School District is scheduled to hold a special board meeting starting at 7 p.m. in the Wheatland Center School Community Room-#164.

Among the agenda items are:

Discussion and Potential Approval of Open Enrollment Applicants for the 2022-23 school year

Convene into Closed Session per Wisconsin Statute 19.85 (1), (c) considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility. Employee Contract

