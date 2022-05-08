Agenda: Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board meeting May 9, 2022

The Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) is scheduled to hold a regular board meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.

Among the agenda items are:

2022-2023 School Board Officers Reorganization.

Adjourn to Closed Session per Wisconsin State Statute 19.85 (1), (c) Considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility. Employment

Discuss and Possible Approval of 2022-2023 Open Enrollment Applications.

The full agenda is available here.