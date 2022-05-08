Agenda: Town of Wheatland Board meeting May 9, 2022

The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in New Munster.

Among the agenda items are:

Resolution – requesting the legislature review and revise the levy limits.

station (background here). Rezoning Request – Michael W. Nielsen & Erin N. Nielsen, 1144 Bowles Rd., Antioch, IL 60002 (Owner), Michael Nielsen, 1144 Bowles Rd., Antioch, IL 60002 (Agent), requesting a rezoning from R-1 Rural Residential Dist. to R-2 Suburban Single-Family Residential Dist. on Tax Parcel #95-4-119-042-0320, 37002 Geneva Rd and Certified Survey Map Request – Michael W. Nielsen & Erin N. Nielsen, 1144 Bowles Rd., Antioch, IL 60002 (Owner), Michael Nielsen, 1144 Bowles Rd., Antioch, IL 60002 (Agent), requesting a Certified Survey Map on Tax Parcel #95-4-119-042-0320, to create three residential lots (one of which be the location of the existing home).

The full agenda is available here.