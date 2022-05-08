Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board regular meeting May 9, 2022

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting starting at 6 p.m., at Village Hall in Salm.

The meeting also will be livestreamed here for viewing during the meting and after.

Among the agenda items are:

Discussion and possible action on the continuation of the Recreation Feasibility Study (background here).

The adoption of the Village of Salem Lakes 2022 Storm Water Management Plan and Resolution adopting Storm Water Utility rates (background here).

Request to auction/sell surplus equipment from Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue – Squad #5851.

Discussion and possible approval of Prodigy Lighting & Sign LLC Invoice #174516, in the amount of $16,068.92, for the purchase and installation of a digital sign at the Fire/Highway Building, located at 11252 254th Court.

Motion to move into closed session in accordance with the provisions of Wisconsin Statute Section 19.85(1)(e),

for purposes of deliberating or negotiating the purchasing of public properties, the investing of public funds, or

conducting other specified public business, whenever competitive or bargaining reasons require a closed

session. This closed session is relative to the discussion of the Salem Business Park.

The full agenda is available here.