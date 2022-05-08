Agenda: Randall Consolidated School Board special meeting May 9, 2022

The Search for “A Few Good Moms” Mother’s Day 2022 Entry #8 The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens tribute to Mother's Day 2022: "A Few Good Moms"Eighth nomination: July Foster, Amaya's mom I want to nominate my mom because even though […] Racine County Eye

The Search for “A Few Good Moms” Mother’s Day 2022 Entry #7 The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens tribute to Mother's Day 2022: "A Few Good Moms"Seventh nomination: April McDonald April is a single mother of 4 children, ages 16, 15, […] Racine County Eye

The Search for “A Few Good Moms” Mother’s Day 2022 Entry #6 The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens tribute to Mother's Day 2022: "A Few Good Moms"Sixth nomination: Sheri Hess The fifth and sixth nominations come from and mother-daughter duo! It […] Racine County Eye

The Search for “A Few Good Moms” Mother’s Day 2022 Entry #5 The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens tribute to Mother's Day 2022: "A Few Good Moms"Fifth nomination: Harley Rae Glodowski The fifth and sixth nominations come from and mother-daughter duo! […] Racine County Eye