Agenda: Randall Consolidated School Board special meeting May 9, 2022

The Randall Consolidated School Board is scheduled to hold a special virtual meeting starting at 8 a.m.
On the agenda are:
- Board Discussion and Possible Action on Legal Advice Regarding Election Results. (Background from WGTD here)
- Possible consideration to convene in closed session pursuant to Wis. Stat. 19.85(1)(g) to conferring with legal
counsel for the governmental body who is rendering oral or written advice concerning strategy to be adopted by the body with respect to litigation in which it is or is likely to become involved. The purpose of the considered closed session is to discuss strategies and risks associated with the 2022 Spring Election with legal counsel.