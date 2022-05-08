Agenda: Bristol Village Board meeting May 9, 2022

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular semi-monthly meeting Monday, starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall.
Among the agenda items are:
- Consider for approval the Development Agreement for the TID #1 Extension on the East side of Hwy U.
- Consider for approval the promotions of fire department personnel.
- Consider for approval to replace the 2003 Chevy Suburban with a 2023 Chevy Tahoe.
- Discuss and consider for approval the request of Whiskey India Holdings, LLC Adam Schwab 5165 Broadway Suite 242, Depew, NY 14043 (Owner) for a Zoning Map and Zoning Text Amendment change from A-2 (General Agricultural District) to R-2 (Suburban Single-Family Residential District) on approximately 3.21 acres on tax parcel # 37-4-121-084-0113. This property is part of a 100 ft strip across the Northeast 1/4 Southeast 1/4 Section 8, Town 1, Range 21, Village of Bristol, Kenosha County and State of Wisconsin. For informational purposes this property is located on the South side of 83rd Street (18700 block) West of Hwy D (184th Avenue) and on the West side of Hwy D (184th Avenue) just south of 83rd Street.
- Discuss and consider for approval the request of Bradford Benedict (Benedict Farm, LLC) 3710 Corbridge Lane, Rockford, IL 61107 (Applicant) for a Certified Survey Map on 106.30 acres on tax parcel #’s 37-4-121-111-0200; 37-4-121-114-0100; & 37-4-121-111-0130 located in Part of the West 1/2 of the East 1/2 Section 11, Town 1, Range 21 Village of Bristol, Kenosha County, Wisconsin. For informational purposes, this property is located on the southeast corner of HWY 50 & 144th Avenue.
- Consider authorizing Administrator to apply for S.T.P. DOT funds for future road grants.