Highway F is going to be closed starting Monday for railroad crossing repairs.

Highway F (Silver Lake Road) will be closed at the Canadian National Railway crossing 0.4 miles east of Highway B, to allow the railroad to repair the crossing, said a news release from the county Division of Highways. The railroad expects this work will take 10 days to complete.

A posted detour will send drivers around the closure via Highways B (296th Avenue), AH (98th Street) and SA (277th Avenue).