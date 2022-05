The Search for “A Few Good Moms” Mother’s Day 2022 Entry #6 The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens tribute to Mother's Day 2022: "A Few Good Moms"Sixth nomination: Sheri Hess The fifth and sixth nominations come from and mother-daughter duo! It […] Racine County Eye

The Search for “A Few Good Moms” Mother’s Day 2022 Entry #5 The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens tribute to Mother's Day 2022: "A Few Good Moms"Fifth nomination: Harley Rae Glodowski The fifth and sixth nominations come from and mother-daughter duo! […] Racine County Eye

Roe v Wade: ‘We saw this day coming’ — midwives prepare to protect abortion access in Wisconsin by Ruth Conniff, Wisconsin ExaminerMay 4, 2022 The morning after the terrible news broke about the draft Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v Wade, I called my homebirth midwife, Ingrid […] Ruth Conniff, Wisconsin Examiner

Spring Commencement 2022 at University of Wisconsin-Parkside The University of Wisconsin-Parkside has announced its Commencement Ceremony to recognize the academic achievements of the Spring 2022 graduating class. More than 500 graduates from UW-Parkside, Class of 2022, and […] Racine County Eye