Slow no wake ordered for some lakes in Salem Lakes

Slow no wake orders have been issued for the following lakes in Salem Lakes due to high water levels:
- Hooker Lake
- Lake Shangri-la
- Cross Lake
A slow no wake order means water craft cannot be operated at a speed that generates a wake.
