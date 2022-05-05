Slow no wake ordered for some lakes in Salem Lakes

May 5th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

Slow no wake orders have been issued for the following lakes in Salem Lakes due to high water levels:

  • Hooker Lake
  • Lake Shangri-la
  • Cross Lake

A slow no wake order means water craft cannot be operated at a speed that generates a wake.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Cross Lake, Hooker Lake, Lake Shangri-la.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives