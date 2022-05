Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 9:44 a.m., local fire departmetns are responding to a box alarm from the Burlington Fire Department for a structure fire in the 600 block of Edgewood Drive, Burlington.

Requested to respond are:

Town of Wheatland Fire Department with an engine and a truck.

Bristol Fire and Rescue with a squad and a chief.

UPDATE 9:47 a.m. — Box alarm cancelled. All units not already on the scene or for change of quarters can return to their quarters.