UPDATE: Minimal impact to classes, building from Trevor-Wilmot School smoke incident

A malfunctioning blower motor at Trevor-Wilmot School Tuesday night caused minimal damage to the building and did not cause a cancellation of school Wednesday.

The most persistent effect of the incident was a lingering smell of smoke concentrated in the third and fourth grade section of the building, said Michelle Garven, district administrator. Teaching locations will be adjusted as needed.

Garven praised the responsiveness of local firefighters and the school custodian when the problem was detected.

Firefighters from Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue responded to an alarm at the school at about 5:35 p.m., Tuesday. Other departments were also called to the scene as mutual aid.

Salem Lake Fire/Rescue Chief James Lejcar said the malfunctioning unit was inside the building and affected two rooms.

Firefighters were on the scene for about 80 minutes.

