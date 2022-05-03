Units responding for alarm at Trevor-Wilmot School

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 5:35 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a supervisory alarm at Trevor-Wilmot School.

UPDATE 5:50 p.m. — A second engine is joining the initial response.

UPDATE 5:53 p.m. — Salem Lakes command activates a box alarm for a structure fire. Responding departments in addition to Salem Lakes are Randall Fire Department, Bristol Fire and Rescue and Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue.

UPDATE about 6:34 p.m. — Some mutual aid units being eleased by command.

UPDATE 6:52 p.m. — Command reports to dispatch that smoke due to a malfunctioning blower motor has been cleared from the scene. Remaining units clearing the scene.