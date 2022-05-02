UPDATE: Barn destroyed, horses rescued from fire in Wheatland

A fire destroyed a barn in Wheatland Sunday night, but the horses inside the barn were rescued.

Two sheriff’s deputies and the property owner sustained non-life-threatening inuries.

Town of Wheatland Fire Department Chief Lou Denko said wind contributed to the fast spread of the fire in the 20 foot by 80 foot barn.

From a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department news release:

On May 1st, 2022, at 8:07 PM, Kenosha County Deputies and Fire/Rescue personnel from multiple departments responded to the 6800 block of 317th Avenue for reports of a barn that was on fire. Kenosha Dispatch advised responding units that the barn had horses still inside.

According to Deputies on the scene, the horses in the barn were rescued by the homeowners and appear to have no injuries. One of the homeowners was transported to an area hospital for possible smoke inhalation. The barn was completely destroyed by the fire, but no other structures were damaged. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time but does not appear to be suspicious.

While on the scene a KSD Sergeant and Deputy were injured by a piece of firefighting equipment that knocked them to the ground. Rescue personnel transported the Sergeant to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The Deputy was subsequently treated and released at the hospital as well. Wisconsin State Patrol will be handling the investigation regarding this incident that injured law enforcement personnel.

We are thankful that there was no loss of life from this incident to any first responders or animals involved in the fire.