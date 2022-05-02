Highway MB closing for bridge work

From the Kenosha County Division of HIghways:

Kenosha County Highway MB (160th Avenue) will be closed between highways 50 and C in the Village of Bristol for approximately two weeks beginning Monday, May 2, while crews work to repair the surface of the bridge over the Des Plaines River.

Drivers are urged to detour around the closure via Highway 50 (75th Street), Highway D (184th Avenue) and Highway C (Wilmot Road).

Access to residences and businesses in the closure area will be maintained.

This work is weather dependent and subject to change.