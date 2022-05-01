Units responding for smoke in Salem

May 1st, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 3:23 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a report of smoke in the 8600 block of 222nd Court in Salem.

Per dispatch: Caller reporting smoke coming from culvert.

