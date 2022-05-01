Units responding for fire in Wheatland

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 8:13 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department units are responding for a report of a fire in the 6800 block of 317th Avenue in Wheatland.

Per dispatch: This is a barn fire.

UPDATE about 8:15 p.m. — Wheatland command activates a MABAS box alarm. Other departments responding include: Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue, Randall Fire Department, Bristol Fire and Rescue, Antioch Fire Department, Bloomfield Fire Department, Lyons Fire Department, Lake Geneva Fire Department. Deputies rerouting traffic on Highway 50 near the scene.

UPDATE 8:31 p.m. — Kenosha County Fire Investigation Task Force dispatched to respond.