Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board committee of the whole meeting, special board meeting May 2, 2022

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting and a special board meeting Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.

The committee of the whole meeting is first. No formal action is taken at a committee of the whole meeting, but board members are able to discuss the items on the agenda and sometimes develop a consensus for future action. Among the agenda items are:

Discussion regarding ARPA-Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.

Discussion regarding 2022 Road Project bid.

Discussion regarding ordinance on tobacco products restrictions.

Discussion regarding ordinance governing closing hours in public parks and beaches.

The full committee of the whole agenda is available here.

The special board meeting will follow the committee of the whole meeting. The sole agenda items is: Consideration of a motion to approve Pay Application #9 from Scherrer Construction for $43,507.29.

The full agenda for the special meeting is available here.