The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting on Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at VIllage Hall in Salem.

The meeting also will be live streamed. It can be viewed here during the meeting and after.

Agenda items include:

Presentation and discussion on the Village of Salem Lakes Storm Water Management Plan Update.

Recreation center feasibility study presentation by Jeff King.

Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) Specialist Scott McComb presentation.

The full agenda is available here