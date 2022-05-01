2022 Families Branching Out family expo coverage

The free Families Branching Out family expo was held at the Kenosha County Center on Saturday, from 11am – 3 pm hosted by the Kenosha County Association for Home and Community Education.

Booths offered information and activities for families of Kenosha County.

Booths included: KAFASI, ADRC, Salem Community Library, Safe Harbor Humane Society, Westosha Senior Community Center, Boy Scout Troop 368, Girl Scout Troop 9313, Kenosha County Fairest of the Fair, Racine Kenosha Beekeepers, Sharing Center, Peace Learning Circles, KPL Bookmobile, Bristol Historical Society, Thrivent Financial, Equus, and Paddock Lake Lions did vision screening.