2022 Paddock Lake Arbor Day celebration coverage (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

Paddock Lake officials, some residents and representatives of local Boy Scouts and Girl Scout troops celebrated Arbor Day at Paddock Lake Village Hall Saturday.

Despite off and on rain, the group helped plant a tree near the ball diamond on the Village Hall property. The Scouts from Girl Scout Daisey Troop 37165 (Salem School) and Boy Scout Troop 328 filled a wheel barrow with dirt that was then dumped in the tree’s new home and the process repeated.

Keeping with the environmental theme of the day, representatives of the Paddock Lake Area Lions Club presented the village with an outdoor bench made of recycled plastic, which will be installed outside the building.

Here is video of comments about the village’s commitment to Arbor Day from vilage administrator Tim Popanda and Trustee John Poole:

Here is video of the Lion Club’s presentation of the bench to the village:

The event ended with refreshments back inside the warm and dry Village Hall meeting room.

Other village officials in attendance were Trustees Scott Garland and Robert Spencer.

Here are a few more photos: