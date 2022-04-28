Weed treatment to focus on seven areas for 2022 on Lakes Mary and Elizabeth

The Twin Lakes Lake Protection and Rehabilitation commissioners have approved a plan and vendor for this year’s lake weed treatment.

The commissioners, who are the same individuals as the Village Board, approved spending not more than $14,511 with Wisconsin Lake & Pond Resources for the treatment work.

Two areas on Lake Mary and five areas on Lake Elizabeth will be targeted for Eurasian water milfoil or general nuisance species for navigational purposes as needed. The treatment is expected to take place in May. Follow-up treatment may be needed later and is included in the authorized cost.

Here are the targeted areas for Lake Mary:

Here are the targeted areas for Lake Elizabeth:

Ten acres of early treatment for milfoil and navigation on both lakes with follow-up treatment for six acres on Lake Elizabeth if needed are included in the proposal.

The plan and cost was approved by the commissioners with a unanimous vote.