Kenosha County participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day April 30 with local drop off locations

Kenosha County will be participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, including local locations where unused prescription drugs can be safely disposed of.

From a news release from the county Department of Human Services:

On Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kenosha County residents can visit various locations throughout the county to safely dispose of unneeded medications, undergo life-saving NARCAN training and learn more about local behavioral health resources and services.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is an annual day of recognition that aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

“The drug overdose epidemic in the United States and our county is clear and concerning. It poses a threat to public health and public safety,” said Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth. “The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is committed to making our community safer and healthier. On Drug Take Back Day, please consider removing unneeded medications from your homes and dropping them off at one of our community locations, as a measure of

preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction.”

Those interested in disposing of their prescription and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications are encouraged to visit one of these Drug Take Back Day locations, to properly dispose of these items:

— Twin Lakes Police Department, 920 Lance Drive, Twin Lakes

— Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol

— Kenosha Human Development Services, 3536 52nd St., Kenosha

— Tallent Hall at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road, Somers

— Pleasant Prairie Police Department, 8600 Green Bay Road, Pleasant Prairie



“The county is pleased to partner with all of these agencies to offer these convenient Drug Take Back locations,” said Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman. “And in addition to offering a place to safely dispose of medications, visitors to these events will receive information about NARCAN and other behavioral health services that are available through the county and other organizations.”

“Recovery is possible,” Kerkman added, “and we want to make people aware of the many resources that are available.”

Naloxone (NARCAN) training teaches individuals to recognize symptoms of an opioid overdose and how to administer Naloxone, an opioid overdose reversal drug. More information about the NARCAN Distribution Program in Kenosha County can be found online.

The Kenosha County Mental Health and Substance Abuse Resource Center, which can link people to resources for substance use disorder, may be reached from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 262-764-8555.

The Kenosha County crisis hotline operated by Kenosha Human Development Services is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, at 262-657-7188.