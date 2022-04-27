Wheatland to change transfer station fees

The Wheatland Town Board will be making changes to fees charged for services at the town waste transfer station to reflect current practices of its waste hauler.

The board at Monday’s meeting approved developing resolutions to :

Remove the $20 white goods (appliances) recycling fee.

Insitutute a $35 charge for television and computer monitor screens disposal.

Town Clerk Sheila Siegler explained the previous contractor charged the town for white goods disposal. ‘The town’s current waste hauler, ASDA, does not charge for white goods, but does charge for TV and computer monitor disposal, hence the resolutions that will eliminate the old fee and create a new fee for station users.

“I think we’re reacting to the actual reality…,” Siegler said.

Said Supervisor Andrew Lois: “I don’t think we have a lot of choice.”

Town Chairman Bill Glembocki pointed the fee merely covers charges made to the town.

“The town doesn’t make a penny on this,” Glembocki said.

The resolutions are expected to be acted on next month.