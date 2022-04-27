Agenda: Randall Town Board & Plan Commission meeting April 28, 2022

The Randall Town Board and Plan Commission are scheduled to hold a meeting Thursday, starting at 7 p.m. at Town Hall in Bassett.

Among the agenda items are:

VR WM HOLDINGS LLC, 390 Interlocken Cres., Fl. 7, Broomfield CO 80021 (Owner), Dustin Hein, 319 S. Wright St., Delavan WI 53115 (Agent), requesting approval of a temporary use (Section III. S. 12.18.7-4: which states that it shall be unlawful to proceed with the operation, construction, installation, enlargement, or alteration of a temporary use, as defined in this ordinance, without first obtaining approval from the Kenosha County Board of Adjustments) to operate a temporary fireworks sales stand in the PR-1 Park-Recreational Dist. on Tax Parcel #60-4-119-364-0300, Town of Randall. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.

2022 Road tour. 2022 road projects and maintenance. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.

