Bristol to assume ownership of Hosmer Cemetery

The Bristol Village Board Monday accepted the transfer of land and assets of the Hosmer Cemetery to the village.

The transfer was approved by a unanimous vote with all board members present.

The association that formerly managed and owned the cemetery, located at the southwest corner of Highway 45 and Highway V, has voted to disband. State statutes says that in such cases, the cemetery is taken over by the municipality where the land is located, village administrator Randy Kerkman said.

“I don’t think we have much choice,” Kerkman said. “This has never happened before in Bristol.”

Kerkman said he estimates mowing of the property will cost about $300 each time it is done.

Kerkman said he has a meeting coming up with a representative of the disbanding association to determine what assets are being transferred and if there are any plots that can still be sold.

Selling any remaining lots could help the village recover some of its maintenance costs, village President Mike Farrell said.

Trustee John McCabe asked what sort of shape the cemetery was in as far as headstones etc. Kerkman said he has not walked the grounds, but from a vehicle it looked good.

Kerkman said there was a burial in the cemetery as recently as February, for which the village helped make a path onto the property due to snow on the ground. The cemetery road was not in good enough condition to plow, but the village ran some vehicles over it to make it accessible.