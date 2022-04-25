Kenosha County Association for Home and Community Education hosting Families Branching Out family expo April 30

Apr 25th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

Kenosha County Association for Home and Community Education with support from Kwik Trip, Modern Woodmen, Niagra Bottling and Thrivent Financial, is sponsoring ‘Families Branching Out,” a free family expo event at the Kenosha County Center, Highways 45 and 50 in Bristol, on Saturday, April 30, from 11 a.m to 3 p.m.

This free collaborative event will include displays, demonstrations, hands-on activities, seminars and outdoor events. It will include a Passport for the Children to enter for door prizes, and a non-perishable donation for The Sharing Center will offer  other door prize chances.  

Outdoor events include:

  • Firetruck, Wilmot Race Car, KPL Book Mobile!
  • 11:15 a.m. — Hoy Audobon Birdwalk
  • 1:30 p.m. — Sheriff’s K9 Unit Demo

Indoor exhibitors include: Boundless Adventures,  Boy Scouts#368, Girl Scouts #9313, Bristol Historical Society, Bristol Fire & Rescue, Foster Parents, Head Start-Westosha, KAFASI, 4-H, 4-H Ambasadors, Kenosha County Fair, Fairest of the Fair Queen, KCAHCE, Kenosha County Parks, Kenosha County Visitor Center,  Kenosha Literacy Council, K-R Master Gardeners, Paddock Lake Area Lions Vision Screening, R-K Beekeepers, Salem Library, Salem Lakes Fire & Rescue, Sharing Center, Society’s Assets, Thrivent Financial, UMOS, Women’s and Childrens Horizons-Salem.

Indoor seminars include:

  • 11 a.m. – ADRC-Power of Atty for Health Care
  • 11:45 a.m. – Safe Harbor Humane, ‘Pets 101’
  • 12:30 p.m. — Educators Credit Union, ‘Savings’
  • 1 p.m. — Peace Learning Circles, Dr. Joe Mangi
  • 1:15 p.m. — Community State Bank, ‘411 Credit’ 
  • 2 p.m. — Westosha Line Dance Fun

For further info call 262-697-3459.

Share1
Tweet
1 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives