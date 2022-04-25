Agenda: Salem School District board meeting April 26, 2022

The Salem School District board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, starting at 7 p.m. in the school’s Large Group Instruction Room.

The meeting also will be livestreamed at this link.

Among the agenda items are:

Recognition of Newly Elected Board Members (Official Administration of Oath of Office Took Place In-Person, Previously).

Annual Board Reorganization

Approve 2022-2023 Contracted Staff Member Contracts

Contracted Staff Retention Incentive

Approve Issuing 2022-2023 Notices of Assignment for School Year Hourly Wage Employees

Teacher Assistant Retirement

Special Education Teacher Resignation

Architectural Service Contract

The full agenda is available here.