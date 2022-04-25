Agenda: Salem School District board meeting April 26, 2022

The Salem School District board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, starting at 7 p.m. in the school’s Large Group Instruction Room.
The meeting also will be livestreamed at this link.
Among the agenda items are:
- Recognition of Newly Elected Board Members (Official Administration of Oath of Office Took Place In-Person, Previously).
- Annual Board Reorganization
- Approve 2022-2023 Contracted Staff Member Contracts
- Contracted Staff Retention Incentive
- Approve Issuing 2022-2023 Notices of Assignment for School Year Hourly Wage Employees
- Teacher Assistant Retirement
- Special Education Teacher Resignation
- Architectural Service Contract