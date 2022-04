Firebirds Champions Again Senior Matt Slivinski helped the Carthage College Firebirds Men’s Volleyball team defend their national championship on April 23 in front of their home crowd. Slivinski had 18 kills in his […] Daniel Schoettler

WRJN To Carry Green Bay Packers Football, Regular Season to Open September 12 RACINE – Racine’s WRJN radio will carry Green Bay Packers football games as part of the Packers Radio Network starting this fall. WRJN, owned by Magnum Media, broadcasts from Racine […] Paul Holley

White Castle structure fire discovered early Friday morning An early morning fire inside the White Castle, located at 11730 75th St. was reported to emergency services Friday. White Castle Fire Reports The first report from the Kenosha Fire/Police […] Racine County Eye

‘Akeelah and the Bee’ Opens Tomorrow at the Racine Theatre Guild When Rylee McGee auditioned for “Akeelah and the Bee” in February of 2020, she had no idea that it would take two years to make it to the stage. Rylee, […] Loren Lamoreaux