The Wilmot Union High School board is scheduled to hold a meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. in the library.

Agenda items include:

Addition of a 1.0 FTE Technology & Engineering Teacher.

Purchase of Curricular Materials for Calculus BC and AP Environmental Science.

2022-2023 Board of Education Meeting Calendar.

The agenda also includes a closed session regarding individual administrative assistant and matenace department wages and employment hours.

The full agenda is available here.