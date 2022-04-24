Agenda: Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board meeting April 25, 2022

The Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.
Among the agenda items are:
- Discuss and Possible Approval of 2022-2023 New Hire.
- Discuss and Possible Approval of Resignations.
- Discuss and Possible Approval of 2022-2023 Instructional Staff Contracts.
- Discuss and Possible Approval of 10 year Capital Improvement Plan.
- Discuss and Possible Approval of Resolution to Authorize the Long Term Capital Improvement Trust
Fund.