Agenda: Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board meeting April 25, 2022

Apr 24th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

The Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.

Among the agenda items are:

  • Discuss and Possible Approval of 2022-2023 New Hire.
  • Discuss and Possible Approval of Resignations.
  • Discuss and Possible Approval of 2022-2023 Instructional Staff Contracts.
  • Discuss and Possible Approval of 10 year Capital Improvement Plan.
  • Discuss and Possible Approval of Resolution to Authorize the Long Term Capital Improvement Trust
    Fund.

The full agenda is available here.

