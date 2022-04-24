Agenda: Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board meeting April 25, 2022

The Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.

Among the agenda items are:

Discuss and Possible Approval of 2022-2023 New Hire.

Discuss and Possible Approval of Resignations.

Discuss and Possible Approval of 2022-2023 Instructional Staff Contracts.

Discuss and Possible Approval of 10 year Capital Improvement Plan.

Discuss and Possible Approval of Resolution to Authorize the Long Term Capital Improvement Trust

Fund.

The full agenda is available here.