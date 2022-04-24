Agenda: Randall Consolidated School Board meeting April 25, 2022

The Randall Consolidated School Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.
This is a reorganization meeting and agenda items mostly relate to that topic in the wake of the April 5 election.
