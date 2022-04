The Joint School District #1 Silver Lake-Salem (Riverview School) board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday, starting at 7 p.m. in the school library.

Among the agenda items are:

Oath of Office & Board Reorganization due to Spring Election – Election of Officers

Health Insurance and Related Changes for 2022-23.

Approval of 2022-23 Teacher Contracts.

Staff Resignation.

The full agenda is available here.