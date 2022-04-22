Memorial Day Parade returning to Silver Lake in 2022

westofthei.com file photo

Schultz-Hahn American Legion Post #293 will host its annual Silver Lake Memorial Day Parade this year on Monday, May 30, starting promptly at 9 a.m.

The parade had not been held the last two years.

The parade starts at Cogswell and Prosser, proceeding south on Cogswell to First Street, turning right on First to East Lake Street and turning left through downtown to North Second Street and back to the school.

Those interested in being in the parade should request an invitation at dbleser@wi.rr.com. All fire and rescue units will line up along School Street starting at 8:15 a.m. All other participants will line up in front of Riverview School on Prosser Street, also starting at 8:15 a.m.

A Memorial Service will follow the parade in the front of the American Legion Hall on Cogswell Drive. Refreshments will be served immediately following the service.