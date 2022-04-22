Local Knights of Columbus to collect donations in Twin Lakes area Saturday for Ukraine

The Knights of Columbus has organized a fundraiser for the people of Ukraine on Saturday, April 23, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., John Taylor, Grand Knight of The Twin Lakes Council #6554 has announced.

Members of the Knights of Columbus Twin Lakes council will be located at the three-way stop in downtown Twin Lakes during those times, accepting cash donations, 100 percent of which will be donated directly to the efforts to support the people of Ukraine during the war crisis currently taking place. Knights of Columbus personnel will be wearing reflective safety vests with signs indicating the Ukraine Fundraiser.

The fundraiser will also be taking place at the Ace Hardware in Twin Lakes, at the Travel Center (Mobil Gas Station and Restaurant) in Genoa City, and at the International House of Wine and Cheese also located in Genoa City. These locations will be manned by volunteers from St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Twin Lakes and St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in New Munster.