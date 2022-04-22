Gonna rain Friday, be hot on Saturday

Photo by Robert Linder via stock.xchng

If it’s not raining already it soon will be and for a while Friday, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

Rain is expected to begin about 7 a.m. and continue through at least 3 p.m. There could be a thunderstorm toward the end of that stretch,

If you have been looking for a chance to get some outdoor work done then there’s good news Saturday. The forecast calls for a dry day, mostly sunny but windy, with a high of 80 degrees.

It won’t last however. High temperatures will be back in the 40s and 50s by Monday.