Central HS students design posters for Families Branching Out Expo

Pictured Left to Right: Donna Zarovy, KCAHCE President, Viny Greco, Award Winning Poster,

and finalists Trinity Rausch, Gina Grenyo, Emma Brewer, and Marketing Class teacher, Lucas

Wagner. /Submitted photo

In collaboration with the ‘Families Branching Out’ Expo, April 30, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kenosha County Center, sponsored by Kenosha County Association for Home and Community Education, the Westosha Central High School Marketing Class was asked to collaborate and design the event poster.

The poster winners were recently acknowledged. Viny Greco designed the winning poster and and finalists were Trinity Rausch, Gina Grenyo and Emma Brewer. Marketing Class teacher is Lucas Wagner.

Families Branching Out is a free family expo, sponsored by KCAHCE on Saturday, April 30th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kenosha County Center, Hwy 50/45. Indoor and outdoor events for all ages with some 35 exhibitors sharing the resources of Kenosha County. From Race Cars, Book Mobile, Sheriffs Canine, Safe Harbor Humane, Peace Learning Circles, Lions Vision Screening, Power of Atty for Health Care, R-K Beekeepers. Line Dancing and more! Demos, displays, hands on make and takes, and seminars for all ages and stages.

Come for an hour stay for the day.

For further information contact Donna Zarovy, at 262-857-7502.