US Rep. Steil recognizes Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue for Ukraine relief effort

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil presented Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue with a Congressional Record applauding their efforts to collect supplies for Ukrainian firefighters.

Steil made the presentation Wednesday morning at Station No. 1 in Trevor.

The Congressional Record reads:

Madam Speaker:

Today I rise to honor the men and women of the Salem Lakes Fire Department. As war ravaged Ukraine, the firefighters in Salem Lakes, Wisconsin took action. Led by volunteer firefighter Art Stypula, the Salem Lakes Fire Department organized a massive equipment drive. This effort involved fire departments throughout Southeast Wisconsin and the Chicago area. Turnout gear and other locally collected lifesaving equipment was shipped to Poland to help Ukrainian firefighters do their jobs and keep people safe. I am extremely proud of our Salem Lakes firefighters for organizing desperately needed aid for the Ukrainian people. I know that Wisconsinites and Americans join me in thanking you for your efforts. You came up with a creative way to help Ukraine in its fight for freedom. Ukraine’s firefighters – and its people – will be given important resources because of your charity and compassion. Thank you again to the men and women of the Salem Lakes Fire Department for your lifesaving work each and every day.