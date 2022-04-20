Kerkman names chief of staff and office manager

County Executive Samantha Kerkman has announced the hiring of two members of her office staff.

From a news release:

Tami Rongstad, a longtime staff member in Kerkman’s legislative office in Madison, will serve as her chief of staff.

Jill Tatge-Rozell, a Kenosha News reporter and Western Kenosha County native, will serve as office manager.

Rongstad, who has worked for Kerkman since 2011 and was previously a staff member for former state Rep. Jeff Stone, has been present in the County Executive’s Office during Kerkman’s transition process with Kreuser and his staff.

Tatge-Rozell will join the staff on May 16, after she has ended her employment with the Kenosha News.

“I’m pleased to have the opportunity to bring these talented staff members to the County Executive’s Office,” Kerkman said. “I am confident they will be of great service to my administration and the people of Kenosha County.”