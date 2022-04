From Wilmot Union High School:

Due to a power outage at Wilmot Union High School, we will have a TWO-HOUR LATE START today, Tuesday, April 19. Buses will run two hours later than their normal time and school will have a 9:35 am start time. We apologize for the short notice and appreciate your understanding while we handle this situation.

All morning activities are canceled and the fitness center will be closed this morning.

All staff should report to the building by 9:00am this morning.