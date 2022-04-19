Kerkman takes county executive oath of office

Samantha Kerkman takes the oath of office from Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Chad Kerkman in a small ceremony in the judge’s courtroom Monday evening. Joining them, from left, are County Executive Kerkman’s parents, Marge and Mark Starzyk, and sons Evan and Ian. Judge Kerkman is County Executive Kerkman’s former husband. /Kenosha County photo

Samantha Kerkman took the oath of office as Kenosha County executive Monday.

The swearing in took place in a small, private ceremony in the courtroom of Circuit Court Judge Chad Kerkman. A public event will be scheduled in the coming weeks.

Kerkman, of Salem Lakes, is the first woman and first Western Kenosha countian to hold the office of Kenosha County executive. She succeeds Jim Kreuser, whose retirement took effect Monday.

“I’m excited to hit the ground running,” Kerkman said in a news release distributed Tuesday morning. “I look forward to continuing a process of listening to stakeholders inside and outside of county government about their needs and concerns, and forging a productive path forward for the county. I am honored to have this opportunity.”

Kerkman won the April 5 election versus Rebecca Matoska-Mentink, the county clerk of circuit court. Kreuser did not run for re-election.

Kerkman also is the Dist. 61 representative to the state Assembly, where she has been a member since 2001. She is expected to resign from that office in June. The seat is up for election in November.